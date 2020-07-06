duopoly

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
Jul 6, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?

THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'

Google's Australia head calls out 'inaccurate claims' about the value of news content to the search giant's bottom line.

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election
Feb 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election

Reuters is joining the growing list of news providers offering to fact-check content on social media.

Google: Ad industry needs more tools to tackle online ad bombardment
Jan 31, 2020
Omar Oakes

Google: Ad industry needs more tools to tackle online ad bombardment

A Google exec admits the platform, along with Facebook, has broken trust in advertising.

Google founders step back... but remain in control
Dec 5, 2019
Omar Oakes

Google founders step back... but remain in control

Larry Page and Sergey Brin have a stellar track record in accumulating wealth and power while trying to avoid accountability.

Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon
Nov 14, 2019
Ben Bold

Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon

Financial Times has conducted thorough investigation into apparent breaches of privacy laws.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia