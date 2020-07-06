duopoly
Facebook boycott: Principles or politics?
THE AD CONTRARIAN: If the current incipient rejection of Facebook is going to have legs it has to be based on principles, not politics.
Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Google's Australia head calls out 'inaccurate claims' about the value of news content to the search giant's bottom line.
Reuters to fact-check Facebook ahead of US election
Reuters is joining the growing list of news providers offering to fact-check content on social media.
Google: Ad industry needs more tools to tackle online ad bombardment
A Google exec admits the platform, along with Facebook, has broken trust in advertising.
Google founders step back... but remain in control
Larry Page and Sergey Brin have a stellar track record in accumulating wealth and power while trying to avoid accountability.
Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon
Financial Times has conducted thorough investigation into apparent breaches of privacy laws.
