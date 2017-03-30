drone
How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
The behind-the-scenes story of how BBH, Freeflow Productions and an ace drone pilot pulled off NTUC Income's impressive single-shot film—and how CMO Marcus Chew had to make a stand to get it on TV.
Exploded drone entices students to engineering
The Secret Little Agency worked with a London artist on a display meant to attract career-fare attendees in Singapore to engineering education.
Drones take off in Taobao air freight test
BEIJING / SHANGHAI / GUANGZHOU - Alibaba Group's shopping website Taobao partnered with Chinese logistics company YTO Express in a one-off trial of drone technology to deliver ginger tea packets to 450 customers.
Drones: Gimmick or real marketing potential?
First Coca-Cola dropped cans from the sky, and now realtors are using drones to market homes. But just how far can it go as a marketing tool?
