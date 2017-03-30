drone

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

The behind-the-scenes story of how BBH, Freeflow Productions and an ace drone pilot pulled off NTUC Income's impressive single-shot film—and how CMO Marcus Chew had to make a stand to get it on TV.

Exploded drone entices students to engineering
Mar 30, 2017
Ad Nut

Exploded drone entices students to engineering

The Secret Little Agency worked with a London artist on a display meant to attract career-fare attendees in Singapore to engineering education.

Drones take off in Taobao air freight test
Feb 6, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Drones take off in Taobao air freight test

BEIJING / SHANGHAI / GUANGZHOU - Alibaba Group's shopping website Taobao partnered with Chinese logistics company YTO Express in a one-off trial of drone technology to deliver ginger tea packets to 450 customers.

Drones: Gimmick or real marketing potential?
Jan 28, 2015
Staff Reporters

Drones: Gimmick or real marketing potential?

First Coca-Cola dropped cans from the sky, and now realtors are using drones to market homes. But just how far can it go as a marketing tool?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Russian' PR firm offered influencers money to discredit Pfizer vaccine

1 'Russian' PR firm taps influencers to discredit Pfizer vaccine

Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

2 Apple spells it out with new ad for app tracking privacy feature

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms

4 Philips wraps global review

‘A name is a vessel to be filled’: BlackBerry’s CMO on the company’s big pivot

5 Why BlackBerry kept its name post-pivot

BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

6 BTS campaign in Asia has been ‘phenomenal’: McDonald’s Asia marketer

Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

7 Why sex doesn’t always sell in China

Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

8 Jens Monsees departs as WPP AUNZ CEO just 20 months after taking role

Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

9 Tech MVP 2021: Presenting the Most Valuable Professionals

Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook

10 Reuters to provide digital journalism training in partnership with Facebook