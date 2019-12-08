Search
drinking
Dec 8, 2019
Advertising's alcohol dilemma: how not to be merry at Xmas
Havas Media UK CEO Matt Adams got a big response this summer when he wrote about giving up alcohol. Now he returns to the subject as Christmas looms.
Jan 15, 2019
Dentsu Aegis confirms death of Indonesia employee at company offsite
Isobar employee passed away following evening of drinking at retreat.
Oct 14, 2016
From Scotland to SEA: How Glenfiddich is earning loyalty through local engagement
The whisky’s APAC brand ambassador on keeping the next generation of single-malt drinkers interested in a foreign, legacy brand.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins