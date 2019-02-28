dow jones

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones
13 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones

Recording incredible growth in the pandemic is no mean feat, and Gan boasts a massive 60% revenue growth since taking over the head of sales role in 2019.

Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief
Feb 28, 2019
Olivia Parker

Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief

Ahead of his appearance at Campaign360, Dow Jones' new global chief revenue officer Josh Stinchcomb discusses innovating on custom content, shiny new ad tech tools and navigating changing audience habits.

WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Feb 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust

Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.

Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped
Dec 6, 2018
Olivia Parker

Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped

After launching new Mansion Global and Penta products this year, publisher Mae Cheng tells Campaign Asia-Pacific what's working in the world of glossy magazines.

Mark Rogers departs as regional Dow Jones VP
Apr 18, 2018
David Blecken

Mark Rogers departs as regional Dow Jones VP

The departure comes after a year in the role and more than a decade at the company.

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Sep 20, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong

Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable