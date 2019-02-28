dow jones
Women to Watch 2022: Elayne Gan, Dow Jones
Recording incredible growth in the pandemic is no mean feat, and Gan boasts a massive 60% revenue growth since taking over the head of sales role in 2019.
Bad ads disguised as content undermine trust: Dow Jones revenue chief
Ahead of his appearance at Campaign360, Dow Jones' new global chief revenue officer Josh Stinchcomb discusses innovating on custom content, shiny new ad tech tools and navigating changing audience habits.
WSJ Custom Studios renamed as The Trust
Dow Jones's brand marketing division expands and announces a new creative director.
Dow Jones is launching luxury glossies even though print is pooped
After launching new Mansion Global and Penta products this year, publisher Mae Cheng tells Campaign Asia-Pacific what's working in the world of glossy magazines.
Mark Rogers departs as regional Dow Jones VP
The departure comes after a year in the role and more than a decade at the company.
Wall Street Journal to stop print in Singapore along with Hong Kong
Newspaper readers have until October 6 to convert subscriptions to online digital packages.
