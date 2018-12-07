dolce and gabbana

Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia
1 day ago
Rich Akers

Cultural competency is critical to creative success in Asia

Whatever Hollywood may think, Asia is not a monolith. Rather, it's an incredibly complex region—home to 51 countries and over 2,300 languages. Mash's Rich Akers shares why what works for one Asian country may not work for another, and how brands can avoid partaking in what he terms as 'creative colonialism'.

Localisation: The line between respect and offence
Dec 7, 2018
Lindsay Hong

Localisation: The line between respect and offence

As the recent Dolce & Gabbana debacle shows, some brands still struggle to localise in ways that are culturally appropriate.

Dolce & Gabbana releases Weibo video apologising to 'every Chinese person in the world'
Nov 23, 2018
Olivia Parker

Dolce & Gabbana releases Weibo video apologising to 'every Chinese person in the world'

The famous designers say they will not forget this episode and the lessons learned, but the video's Chinese subtitles make no mention of the offensive comments Gabbana reportedly made via Instagram messages.

Shanghai might be all dressed up with nowhere to go
Mar 24, 2010
Benjamin Li

Shanghai might be all dressed up with nowhere to go

China's style capital continues to attract more luxury brands as wealth increases, but the sector must diversify.

