digitalisation

At work versus at play, Hongkongers are different animals, digitally speaking
Sep 13, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

At work versus at play, Hongkongers are different animals, digitally speaking

Google-sponsored research revealed disparities between perception and practice among both consumers and corporations.

Cow & Gate, Baby Kingdom launch digital “Careline” for HK mothers
Aug 4, 2016
Nickolas Tang

Cow & Gate, Baby Kingdom launch digital “Careline” for HK mothers

Based on browsing context and keywords, the brand's website offers users a chat line staffed by supposed experts.

INTERVIEW: Healthcare industry should learn from retail, FMCG industries
Apr 9, 2012
Racheal Lee

INTERVIEW: Healthcare industry should learn from retail, FMCG industries

SINGAPORE - The healthcare industry can learn from the retail and FMCG industries as the latter’s marketing strategies in the healthcare sector is getting ever more dynamic.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

1 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

2 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

3 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

4 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

6 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

7 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

9 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market

10 Vietnam's top 100 brands: Brands who localise make major gains in high-velocity market