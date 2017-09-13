Search
digitalisation
PROMOTED
1 day ago
Customer 360 in an age of rapid digitalisation
This is a time to truly think about customer value and create those lifelong bonds, says Marc Mathieu, SVP, strategic customer transformation and innovation at Salesforce.
Sep 13, 2017
At work versus at play, Hongkongers are different animals, digitally speaking
Google-sponsored research revealed disparities between perception and practice among both consumers and corporations.
Aug 4, 2016
Cow & Gate, Baby Kingdom launch digital “Careline” for HK mothers
Based on browsing context and keywords, the brand's website offers users a chat line staffed by supposed experts.
Apr 9, 2012
INTERVIEW: Healthcare industry should learn from retail, FMCG industries
SINGAPORE - The healthcare industry can learn from the retail and FMCG industries as the latter’s marketing strategies in the healthcare sector is getting ever more dynamic.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins