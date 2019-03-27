digital360

Should digital marketing focus on function over emotion? CMOs debate
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Should digital marketing focus on function over emotion? CMOs debate

Senior marketers from HSBC, Pernod Ricard and Shiseido debate whether brands need to infuse more emotion into digital marketing, the risk versus reward of having a point of view on social media, and how to use technology to enhance humanity.

Foreign vs local KOLs: who wields more power in China?
Mar 27, 2019
Olivia Parker

Foreign vs local KOLs: who wields more power in China?

We explore the work of some successful non-Chinese influencers working in China and ask whether they command more or less influence than their local counterparts—and whether that's changing.

What's happening at Digital360Festival in Shanghai
Apr 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

What's happening at Digital360Festival in Shanghai

An archive of live updates, observations and photographs from the Digital360Festival, held on 26 April in Shanghai.

Digital360 China: Key takeaways
Apr 12, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Digital360 China: Key takeaways

Key insights, quotes, comments and photos from the Digital360 China conference on digital marketing in Shanghai.

Photos: Digital A-List China 2017
Apr 12, 2017
Staff Reporters

Photos: Digital A-List China 2017

Photos from last night's Digital A-List China event in Shanghai.

