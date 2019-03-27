digital360
Should digital marketing focus on function over emotion? CMOs debate
Senior marketers from HSBC, Pernod Ricard and Shiseido debate whether brands need to infuse more emotion into digital marketing, the risk versus reward of having a point of view on social media, and how to use technology to enhance humanity.
Foreign vs local KOLs: who wields more power in China?
We explore the work of some successful non-Chinese influencers working in China and ask whether they command more or less influence than their local counterparts—and whether that's changing.
What's happening at Digital360Festival in Shanghai
An archive of live updates, observations and photographs from the Digital360Festival, held on 26 April in Shanghai.
Digital360 China: Key takeaways
Key insights, quotes, comments and photos from the Digital360 China conference on digital marketing in Shanghai.
Photos: Digital A-List China 2017
Photos from last night's Digital A-List China event in Shanghai.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins