1 day ago
Roblox launches subscriptions for developers
That means virtual world-builders will have a new revenue source.
Aug 2, 2019
Google releases new ad tools for apps
Greater integration with existing Google platforms now available for app campaigns.
Jul 10, 2012
StartJG and Intel target Asia-Pacific developers with online campaign
HONG KONG - StartJG Hong Kong, a digital creative agency, has launched a major online awareness and lead-generation campaign for Intel Intelligent Systems, targeting Asia-Pacific developers.
Jul 9, 2010
Inter IKEA Center Group believed to have put BBDO China in charge
SHANGHAI – BBDO China is tipped to have won the integrated marketing business of Inter IKEA Center Group (IICG).
