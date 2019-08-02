developers

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

Roblox launches subscriptions for developers

That means virtual world-builders will have a new revenue source.

Google releases new ad tools for apps
Aug 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

Google releases new ad tools for apps

Greater integration with existing Google platforms now available for app campaigns.

StartJG and Intel target Asia-Pacific developers with online campaign
Jul 10, 2012
Emily Tan

StartJG and Intel target Asia-Pacific developers with online campaign

HONG KONG - StartJG Hong Kong, a digital creative agency, has launched a major online awareness and lead-generation campaign for Intel Intelligent Systems, targeting Asia-Pacific developers.

Inter IKEA Center Group believed to have put BBDO China in charge
Jul 9, 2010
Jane Leung

Inter IKEA Center Group believed to have put BBDO China in charge

SHANGHAI – BBDO China is tipped to have won the integrated marketing business of Inter IKEA Center Group (IICG).

