dentsu hong kong
1 day ago
In a dog-eat-dog world, a Hong Kong campaign woofs for equality
Love knows no pedigree, it’s time humans caught up with that fact.
Jul 5, 2012
Yakult TVC addresses 'moral education' with humour
HONG KONG - Yakult, which has created award-winning TVCs in the past, has debuted a new spot that compares the human struggle between good and evil with the way the drink's probiotic bacteria battle "bad" bacteria in the human digestive system.
