dentsu hong kong

In a dog-eat-dog world, a Hong Kong campaign woofs for equality
1 day ago
Ad Nut

In a dog-eat-dog world, a Hong Kong campaign woofs for equality

Love knows no pedigree, it’s time humans caught up with that fact.

Yakult TVC addresses 'moral education' with humour
Jul 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

Yakult TVC addresses 'moral education' with humour

HONG KONG - Yakult, which has created award-winning TVCs in the past, has debuted a new spot that compares the human struggle between good and evil with the way the drink's probiotic bacteria battle "bad" bacteria in the human digestive system.

