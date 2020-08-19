demographics

Marketing's stupidest religion
Aug 19, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Marketing's stupidest religion

THE AD CONTRARIAN: Every 20 years or so the research industry has to come up with new fresh and mysterious "generational" horseshit to sell to marketing dimwits.

The age of ageing
Oct 11, 2018
Matthew Miller

The age of ageing

With boardrooms the world over depending on Asia’s ‘young’, vibrant economies to enhance their bottom lines, it's sobering to realise that one in four people in the region will be 60 years old or older by 2050.

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same
Sep 13, 2018
Tanja Crnogorac

The millennialisation of design: why everything looks the same

In the rush for generational appeal, brands shouldn't give up their unique identities.

Y&R to brands: Stop obsessing over demographics
Oct 31, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Y&R to brands: Stop obsessing over demographics

Y&R has launched a psychographic segmentation tool in a bid to purge Chinese adland of what it calls outdated demographic targeting.

SINGAPORE: Nielsen market analysis
Jun 2, 2015
Nielsen

SINGAPORE: Nielsen market analysis

Food and clothing brands could face tough times ahead in Singapore. Shrinking household size has knock on effects for several brand sectors.

Extended 'offspringhood' means opportunity for marketers: Hakuhodo
Jan 11, 2013
Matthew Miller

Extended 'offspringhood' means opportunity for marketers: Hakuhodo

JAPAN - A report issued by Hakuhodo delves into the fact that with parents living longer, more people are spending a greater portion of their lives as offspring, which impacts everything from their family finances and living arrangements to their outlook on life and purchasing behaviours.

