Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
4 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty
May 27, 2021
Ad Nut

Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

A VMLY&R film for Australia's defence forces features finely tuned messaging and admirable film craft that reinforces it.

