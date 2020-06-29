david droga
Lions Live 2020: 'Companies act surprised by racism as if they've never seen it'
David Droga, Jean Lin, Lorraine Twohill, Mark Read and Steve Stoute discuss how will these crises affect the advertising and marketing industry
#FreeDroga movement picks up steam at Cannes
The cheeky independent Terri & Sandy hired a plane to fly over Cannes trailing a banner that read "FREE DROGA" and launched a GoFundMe to help Droga5 buy itself back.
David Droga: This is not the 'doomsday' of advertising
Sale of Droga5 to Accenture will help it stay relevant, founder says.
Accenture Interactive's Droga5 purchase marks 'seismic shift'
The acquisition puts a renewed emphasis on creativity in marketing, industry experts say.
Droga: "We want to take the industry by the scruff of the neck"
Accenture Interactive CEO Brian Whipple and Droga5 founder David Droga share plans after the consultancy juggernaut bagged the creative powerhouse.
Accenture Interactive buys Droga5
The iconic agency will build out the juggernaut's experience offering.
