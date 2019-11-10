Search
Nov 10, 2019
IPG Mediabrands CEO Daryl Lee: Media agencies are 'moving away from scale to strategic capabilities'
Business is fifth-largest media buyer and fastest-growing last year.
Sep 10, 2019
IPG promotes Philippe Krakowsky to global COO and Daryl Lee to Mediabrands CEO
Krakowsky is frontrunner to succeed Michael Roth as global CEO.
Apr 4, 2018
With agencies and consultants, disruption goes both ways: UM global CEO
The idea that Accenture and its ilk are superseding agencies only affects those that don’t change with the media landscape, according to UM’s global CEO.
