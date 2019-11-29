Search
danny bass
Nov 29, 2019
PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs
Both IPG Mediabrands and Omnicom's PHD have new Australia CEOs named Mark as of this morning.
May 13, 2015
Updated: IPG Mediabrands appoints new CEO in Australia
AUSTRALIA - IPG Mediabrands has appointed Danny Bass, until now chief investment and intelligence officer for GroupM Australia, as Australia CEO following Henry Tajer's promotion to global CEO. GroupM has promoted Sebastian Rennie to take over Bass's role.
