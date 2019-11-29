danny bass

PHD and IPG Mediabrands name new Australia CEOs
Nov 29, 2019
Matthew Miller

Both IPG Mediabrands and Omnicom's PHD have new Australia CEOs named Mark as of this morning.

Updated: IPG Mediabrands appoints new CEO in Australia
May 13, 2015
Staff Reporters

AUSTRALIA - IPG Mediabrands has appointed Danny Bass, until now chief investment and intelligence officer for GroupM Australia, as Australia CEO following Henry Tajer's promotion to global CEO. GroupM has promoted Sebastian Rennie to take over Bass's role.

