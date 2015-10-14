dan neary

'Next year is going to be about collapsing the funnel': Meta's Dan Neary
1 day ago
Dan Neary

'Next year is going to be about collapsing the funnel': Meta's Dan Neary

The economic climate and consumer behaviour have all changed. Meta's vice president for APAC shares trends that he thinks will define social media in 2024.

Kenneth Bishop steps in to helm Facebook SEA
Oct 14, 2015
Gabey Goh

Kenneth Bishop steps in to helm Facebook SEA

SINGAPORE - Facebook has a new managing director for its Southeast Asia operations, naming Kenneth Bishop to the role.

Skype's Dan Neary replaces Erik Johnson as Facebook VP for APAC
Feb 13, 2013
Staff Reporters

Skype's Dan Neary replaces Erik Johnson as Facebook VP for APAC

SINGAPORE - Skype's vice-president and general manager Dan Neary will take over from Erik Johnson as Facebook's vice-president of Asia-Pacific in early March.

