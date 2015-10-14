Search
1 day ago
'Next year is going to be about collapsing the funnel': Meta's Dan Neary
The economic climate and consumer behaviour have all changed. Meta's vice president for APAC shares trends that he thinks will define social media in 2024.
Oct 14, 2015
Kenneth Bishop steps in to helm Facebook SEA
SINGAPORE - Facebook has a new managing director for its Southeast Asia operations, naming Kenneth Bishop to the role.
Feb 13, 2013
Skype's Dan Neary replaces Erik Johnson as Facebook VP for APAC
SINGAPORE - Skype's vice-president and general manager Dan Neary will take over from Erik Johnson as Facebook's vice-president of Asia-Pacific in early March.
