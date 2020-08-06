Search
Aug 6, 2020
Dairy Farm launches Hong Kong customer rewards offering 'Yuu'
M&C Saatchi Spencer helps launch the service involving over 2,000 outlets as the pan-Asian retailer ramps up digital initiatives.
Jan 4, 2018
Ogilvy & Mather launches Orbit rewards for Bank Alfalah
A new campaign by Bank Alfalah aims to gamify the purchase reward points experience while bridging the relationship with customers.
Feb 26, 2015
The anatomy of Chinese customer loyalty
CHINA - Loyalty is a choice. Or is it? Recent research by Epsilon into Chinese spending attitudes provides a perspective on how faithfulness and devotion to a brand can be strengthened.
