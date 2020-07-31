culture
What face masks tell us about global audiences
Understanding different views of face masks can help us bridge divides between the East and West.
COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.
How a strong culture and mental health awareness now helps teams working remotely
Organisational culture has a huge role to play in ensuring team well-being and keeping up morale, says the CEO of Havas Ortega Philippines.
What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.
Huawei's global brand chief on cultural challenges at the Chinese tech giant
Andrew Garrihy spoke about 'how to reinvent an Eastern brand for the West', but said Huawei's culture was just as much of a learning curve for him.
Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends
The digital music service has released its first annual Culture Next Trends Report.
