What face masks tell us about global audiences
Jul 31, 2020
Alvin Chan

Understanding different views of face masks can help us bridge divides between the East and West.

COVID-19 is igniting the next big creative movement
May 19, 2020
Sung Chang

Here are three early indicators of what to expect from a new Creativity Movement post-COVID.

How a strong culture and mental health awareness now helps teams working remotely
Apr 15, 2020
Jos Ortega

Organisational culture has a huge role to play in ensuring team well-being and keeping up morale, says the CEO of Havas Ortega Philippines.

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.

Huawei's global brand chief on cultural challenges at the Chinese tech giant
Oct 22, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

Andrew Garrihy spoke about 'how to reinvent an Eastern brand for the West', but said Huawei's culture was just as much of a learning curve for him.

Spotify's 5 global Millennial and Gen Z trends
Jun 6, 2019
Lindsay Stein

The digital music service has released its first annual Culture Next Trends Report.

