crisis communications

Apr 16, 2020
COVID-19: Why South Korea's graceful crisis comms should be a lesson for all
Agency leaders in Korea on factors that led South Korea’s government comms strategy to be revered around the world.
May 9, 2018
Tone-deaf communications worsen Japanese government scandals
An apparent failure to understand crisis management threatens the future of the Abe administration.
Feb 2, 2012
Fleishman-Hillard appoints Brian West to regional and global roles
SINGAPORE – Fleishman-Hillard has appointed Brian West to the newly created role of managing director and partner of reputation management for Asia-Pacific, based in Singapore.
Jan 6, 2011
Can communications professionals drive major business decisions?
Crisis prevention gives public relations pros an opportunity to shape business direction, says Cedric Vanhaver, account director at Fleishman-Hillard based in Hong Kong.
