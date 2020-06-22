creators
WeChat makes a grab at China’s MCN industry
WeChat has invited MCN agencies to register for a soon-to-be-revealed channel within the super app that will “support more merchants to provide high-quality services to their users.”
Influencer haters gonna hate
An open letter to critics and belittlers of influencer marketing, from the CMO of Parklu.
YouTube adds memberships and merchandising to boost revenue for creators
The move appears to acknowledge that YouTube's brand-safety measures throttled revenue sources for many YouTube creators, who turned to Patreon and TeeSpring for alternate streams.
Ecosystem growth makes APAC YouTube's most dynamic region
TOKYO - On a trip to Google's Japan office, Kelly Merryman and Gautam Anand, who head up YouTube’s content partnerships division globally and regionally, respectively, took time out to speak to Campaign about what’s driving business for the platform.
'Beauty Bound': YouTube and SK-II get serious about makeup gurus
TOKYO - SK-II and Google's ‘Beauty Bound Asia’, a contest to identify the region’s top YouTube creator in the beauty segment, concluded in Tokyo on Saturday. In the first of a two-parter on beauty-related content creation, we spoke to David Powell, Google’s Tokyo-based director of APAC online partnerships and global communities.
Star power: Thailand's up-and-coming creators and influencers
THAILAND - Spanning beauty, comedy, variety entertainment, education and music, Thailand's creative ecosystem is giving life to an array of up-and-coming content creators. This compilation describes each creator and their digital footprint and impact on social media. For an in-depth story on YouTube in Thailand, see the link below.
