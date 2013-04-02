creativeland asia

1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Creativeland boycott of Goafest draws mixed reactions
Apr 2, 2013
Racheal Lee

MUMBAI - Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of Creativeland Asia, has resigned as jury chairman of Goafest 2013, in a move aimed at drawing attention to the industry's failure to crack down on scam submissions to awards shows.

Aug 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

INDIA - Creativeland Asia has created a new integrated campaign for the launch of the Audi A6 "business luxury sedan", showcasing a lifestyle that flits from the corner office to the boardroom to the private tarmac.

Jul 16, 2010
Jane Leung

MUMBAI – German auto manufacturer Audi has named Creativeland Asia as its integrated creative and digital agency for India.

