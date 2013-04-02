Search
creativeland asia
1 day ago
Adidas kickstarts World Cup campaign
Watch the film conceptualised by Creativeland Asia here.
Apr 2, 2013
Creativeland boycott of Goafest draws mixed reactions
MUMBAI - Sajan Raj Kurup, founder of Creativeland Asia, has resigned as jury chairman of Goafest 2013, in a move aimed at drawing attention to the industry's failure to crack down on scam submissions to awards shows.
Aug 10, 2011
Creativeland launches integrated campaign for Audi A6
INDIA - Creativeland Asia has created a new integrated campaign for the launch of the Audi A6 "business luxury sedan", showcasing a lifestyle that flits from the corner office to the boardroom to the private tarmac.
Jul 16, 2010
Creativeland Asia India wins Audi's creative and digital business
MUMBAI – German auto manufacturer Audi has named Creativeland Asia as its integrated creative and digital agency for India.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins