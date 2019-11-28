creative shop
Facebook's Creative Shop leader on global ambitions, regional identities
The Brazil native has managed to use lessons learned from around the globe to steer the in-house hub.
Facebook promotes APAC Creative Shop head to global lead
Rapha Vasconcellos currently leads Facebook's in-house agency in Asia-Pacific.
Asia's thumb-stopping work: Tresemme and Citiesocial
Creative Shop Picks: TRESemme targets premium perceptions while Citiesocial goes for deeper engagement to boost conversions.
Facebook’s Creative Shop wants to move people, not jobs
Fergus O’Hare talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about the role and goal of Facebook Creative Shop in Asia, industry outreach efforts and the pursuit of ‘thumb stopping’ creative work.
WPP signs on for Facebook Creative Ambassador programme
SINGAPORE - WPP recently partnered with Facebook for its Creative Ambassador programme. The first phase of the programme was a two-day education session hosted at Facebook Singapore, and saw attendance from representatives from multiple agencies across five markets The second day incorporated content from Blueprint, Facebook's Global Education Programme. Attendees were challenged to take a strategic approach to Facebook & Instagram and put together a creative strategy and plan after hearing a number of best practices. The day culminated in a presentation back to senior Facebook and creative shop judges. WPP chief digital officer, Scott Spirit noted that Facebook and Instagram are where many people in Asia Pacific spend the bulk of their digital and mobile lives. “Through partnerships like this we can work together to make rich creative expressions on Facebook and Instagram that are better for our clients and for people,” he added in a statement issued by Facebook.
