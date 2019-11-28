SINGAPORE - WPP recently partnered with Facebook for its Creative Ambassador programme. The first phase of the programme was a two-day education session hosted at Facebook Singapore, and saw attendance from representatives from multiple agencies across five markets The second day incorporated content from Blueprint, Facebook's Global Education Programme. Attendees were challenged to take a strategic approach to Facebook & Instagram and put together a creative strategy and plan after hearing a number of best practices. The day culminated in a presentation back to senior Facebook and creative shop judges. WPP chief digital officer, Scott Spirit noted that Facebook and Instagram are where many people in Asia Pacific spend the bulk of their digital and mobile lives. “Through partnerships like this we can work together to make rich creative expressions on Facebook and Instagram that are better for our clients and for people,” he added in a statement issued by Facebook.