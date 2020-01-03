creative director
The rise and fall of the rock star creative
Having a leader (male or female) with a god complex is not only bad for business, it's also bad for creativity.
Ogilvy & Mather Kuala Lumpur selects Rafael Guida as its new digital creative director
KUALA LUMPUR - Ogilvy & Mather Kuala Lumpur has picked ex-TBWA Dubai hand Rafael Guida as its new digital creative director.
Shane Bradnick leaves BMF Sydney for DDB NZ
NEW ZEALAND - Shane Bradnick, currently ECD at BMF Sydney, will leave to join DDB New Zealand in February as creative director.
BBH Asia-Pacific hires new creative director from Australia
SINGAPORE - BBH Asia-Pacific has hired Sydney-based independent agency The Monkeys' creative director, Noah Regan.
Shih-yen Lee, Jacky Wong, Nicholas Hong add creative weight to DDB Shanghai
SHANGHAI - DDB has hired three creative directors to churn out more 'client-centric' ideas for Shanghai Volkswagen, Pernod Ricard and McDonald’s.
Grey Australia hires new management for Canberra
CANBERRA - Grey Australia has appointed Tony Mansfield as general manager to head operations in Canberra and has named Matt Jonson as creative director.
