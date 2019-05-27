creative agency
Planning for uncertainty: Five considerations from a creative agency chief
BMB's Jason Cobbold shares five things to keep in mind as you start planning for 2024.
OMD’s Paddy Crawshaw departs for startup agency
After nearly two decades at OMG, Crawshaw has joined a creative agency startup with the mission to make people 'fall in love with advertising again'.
Don't mistake technology for creativity: Sir John Hegarty
Campaign Asia-Pacific speaks with the BBH founding partner about his new book, the nature of creativity and why digital media formats are like electric guitars.
Malaysian agency BW Creatives makes splash with 'Election Cereals'
MALAYSIA - Following its rebranding from a design to a creative agency, BW Creatives has launched tongue-in-cheek Election Cereals in anticipation of Malaysia's upcoming 13th General Elections.
Y&R Thailand selected as Swensen's creative agency, launches campaign
THAILAND - Having been appointed by US ice cream brand Swensen's as its creative agency following a two-way pitch at the end of May, Y&R Thailand has launched a new TVC and campaign this month.
McCann regional business director Marco Cosi rejoins TBWA Tequila
SINGAPORE - McCann Worldgroup Singapore’s regional business director, Marco Corsi, has departed the IPG agency and is set to re-join TBWA Tequila.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins