SIA and Fashion Valet among social media top performers in Singapore
A look at Socialbaker's latest findings on the best-performing brands across Facebook and Instagram.
Programmatic-video trading matures quickly in SEA: Research
ASIA-PACIFIC - Southeast Asia is rapidly catching up with the region's most advanced programmatic market, Australia, in the amount of video ads traded programmatically and the percentage of those ads placed through RTB (real-time bidding), according to a Forrester Report that SpotXChange recently commissioned.
INTERVIEW: Renren may be small, but not sitting on its laurels
SHANGHAI - Renren's chief marketing officer Alvin Chiang is conscious of the scale of Sina and Tencent, but is clear about his priorities for expansion and monetisation of the firm's social networking services in 2013.
CEO calls Unisono closure rumours unfounded
SHANGHAI - Omnicom Group has rebuffed rumours it has closed its field-marketing agency Unisono Field Marketing (UFM) in China.
