corona

Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.

Why marketers have to think small to win big
Jun 30, 2020
Guy Hayward

"This is a long road back, especially for the hardest-hit industries."

What’s your survival story?
May 22, 2020
Miriam Rayman

How brands can come out stronger.

The post-COVID vocabulary
Apr 27, 2020
Vishnu Mohan

While many companies will be setting aside 'emergency working capital' and 'downspacing', plans to enter 'digital hyperdrive' will fuel the 'zoomonomy', predicts Havas' chairman and CEO of India, SEA and North Asia.

Brand lessons from China: Digital responses to the pandemic
Apr 17, 2020
Sophie Cheng

Whilst digital platforms are even more important in China now, the crisis has changed people's values, and hence their brand interactions, says FutureBrand China's GM.

What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis
Mar 24, 2020
Patrick Fagan

Businesses can harness behavioural science to help combat coronavirus' commercial implications.

