Chinese consumer recovery still limited by a 'pandemic mindset'
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Hakuhodo study says consumer confidence is recovering, but shopping behavior remains half-hearted.
Why marketers have to think small to win big
"This is a long road back, especially for the hardest-hit industries."
What’s your survival story?
How brands can come out stronger.
The post-COVID vocabulary
While many companies will be setting aside 'emergency working capital' and 'downspacing', plans to enter 'digital hyperdrive' will fuel the 'zoomonomy', predicts Havas' chairman and CEO of India, SEA and North Asia.
Brand lessons from China: Digital responses to the pandemic
Whilst digital platforms are even more important in China now, the crisis has changed people's values, and hence their brand interactions, says FutureBrand China's GM.
What loo-roll stockpiling tells us about human behaviour in a crisis
Businesses can harness behavioural science to help combat coronavirus' commercial implications.
