copyright
Audi and M&C Saatchi accused of plagiarism in new ad
The Audi film—featuring HK star Andy Lau—is under fire for word-for-word similarities to a poem constructed by a Chinese influencer on Douyin.
Metaverse insurance: Ushering in a new class of assets
In an environment where significant investment is taking place with virtually no consumer protection initiatives, the next volume of the metaverse saga will be insurance, says Hylink's US managing director.
Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China
BEIJING - Google has announced it will stop redirecting Google.cn users to its uncensored Google.com.hk domain in exchange for the renewal of its Internet Content Provider (ICP) licence in China.
Google compromises to avoid total shut down in China
BEIJING - Google has announced it will stop auto-redirecting Google.cn users to its uncensored Google.com.hk domain in exchange for the renewal of its Internet Content Provider (ICP) license in China.
UPDATE: Baidu cleared of piracy charges
BEIJING - A Beijing court has cleared Baidu of piracy charges two years after Universal Music, Sony BMG Music Entertainment Hong Kong and Warner Music Hong Kong filed infringement suits against the search engine.
Youku launches copyright-monitoring system similar to YouTube
BEIJING - Chinese video website Youku.com has launched a copyright-monitoring platform - similar to systems used by sites like YouTube - in a self-described effort to police its video and set the tone for its competitors.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins