Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Sexual misconduct accusations cost the pop star more than 10 brand ambassadorships with the likes of Bulgari, Porsche, Tuborg and Master Kong overnight.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation joins hands with Shanghai Media Group
Jul 20, 2010
Jin Bo

Australian Broadcasting Corporation joins hands with Shanghai Media Group

SHANGHAI - The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) today signed a cooperation agreement which will provide the basis for a long term partnership between their international channels: Australia Network and International Channel Shanghai (ICS).

