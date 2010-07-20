Search
cooperation
1 day ago
Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations
Sexual misconduct accusations cost the pop star more than 10 brand ambassadorships with the likes of Bulgari, Porsche, Tuborg and Master Kong overnight.
Jul 20, 2010
Australian Broadcasting Corporation joins hands with Shanghai Media Group
SHANGHAI - The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Shanghai Media Group (SMG) today signed a cooperation agreement which will provide the basis for a long term partnership between their international channels: Australia Network and International Channel Shanghai (ICS).
