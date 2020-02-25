cookie
The purge of the third-party cookie: 10 implications for marketers
From targeting to consolidation to measurement, Havas Group India's head of data and analytics lays out how the ad industry will be impacted by the end of cookies.
Google's two-year cookie deadline: are advertisers ready to change?
Marketers know the days of using trackers for third-party data are coming to an end, but only a minority report confidence in using their own first-party data. And what technologies will replace cookies in browsers such as Chrome?
Opinion: The big cookie debate and privacy issue
Gregory Fortune, head of digital and client leader for Mindshare Singapore, points out that allowing browsers to block cookies by default would allow login sites, such as Facebook and Google, to monopolise tracking data.
