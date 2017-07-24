Search
contextual
2 days ago
Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective in driving brand recall
The study suggests that contextual ads could be a viable alternative to cookies.
Jul 24, 2017
Google updates its feed to improve contextual messaging
Google has updated the feed in its search app to include data points across Google apps and offer users actionable ideas and advice on how they can pursue their interests.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins