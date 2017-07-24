contextual

Integral Ad Science: Contextual ads are effective in driving brand recall
2 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

The study suggests that contextual ads could be a viable alternative to cookies.

Google updates its feed to improve contextual messaging
Jul 24, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Google has updated the feed in its search app to include data points across Google apps and offer users actionable ideas and advice on how they can pursue their interests.

