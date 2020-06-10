content marketing
Getty Images: search spikes for ‘panic buying’, 'coronavirus' and ‘flatten the curve’
Sign up for Getty Images' upcoming webinar to glean insights into visual strategies in the financial services sector during COVID-19.
iQIYI: combining AI & creativity to tell stories
Since its founding in 2010, the Chinese video online platform has managed to build and sustain its identity in a highly crowded space. Now it’s helping brands do the same on its hit variety show Youth With You Season 2.
TikTionary: Video dictionary for a new generation
TikTok launches TikTionary, an ambitious effort to connect users from different cultural and language backgrounds.
TikTok: how to create effective UGC strategy?
Increasingly, brands are leveraging UGC for their marketing campaigns. But not all get it right. What is the most effective way to utilise UGC? How can brands communicate with their target audiences meaningfully? Akira Suzuki, head of X Design Center at TikTok Ads Japan, gives us a few tips.
TikTok: speaking to consumers in an age of distrust
TikTok is one of the world’s fastest growing app in 2019. As the year draws to a close, what lies ahead for the company? What are the challenges for 2020—and what are some key areas the company is investing in? We sat down with Akira Suzuki, head of X Design Center at TikTok Ads Japan, at the company’s annual marketing event, to find out more.
What it takes to create award-winning branded content
Five team members from SCMP’s Morning Studio tell us about creativity, big data and multimedia storytelling.
