consumer insights
Dec 1, 2022
How merchants can use consumer insights from Alibaba to power product development success and impactful launches
Insights unlocked by Alibaba can help merchants to translate emerging consumer trends into product development.
Jun 1, 2017
A new consultancy rises from Flamingo Tokyo’s ashes
With Salt, two Flamingo Tokyo alumni aim to offer more holistic services while retaining Flamingo’s insight-driven ethos.
Jan 17, 2017
Three areas to watch in Japan's PR space
This year, Japan can look forward to progress in understanding social insights, new approaches to journalism, and the start of full-fledged preparations for the 2020 Olympics, says BlueCurrent's Tetsuya Honda.
Sep 6, 2010
Ogilvy's Kunal Sinha takes on new knowledge roles
SHANGHAI – Kunal Sinha, executive director of Ogilvy China's consumer insights and trends unit Discovery, has been named regional cultural insights director and chief knowledge officer for China, effective immediately.
