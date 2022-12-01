consumer insights

A new consultancy rises from Flamingo Tokyo’s ashes
Jun 1, 2017
David Blecken

A new consultancy rises from Flamingo Tokyo’s ashes

With Salt, two Flamingo Tokyo alumni aim to offer more holistic services while retaining Flamingo’s insight-driven ethos.

Three areas to watch in Japan's PR space
Jan 17, 2017
Tetsuya Honda

Three areas to watch in Japan's PR space

This year, Japan can look forward to progress in understanding social insights, new approaches to journalism, and the start of full-fledged preparations for the 2020 Olympics, says BlueCurrent's Tetsuya Honda.

Ogilvy's Kunal Sinha takes on new knowledge roles
Sep 6, 2010
Jin Bo

Ogilvy's Kunal Sinha takes on new knowledge roles

SHANGHAI – Kunal Sinha, executive director of Ogilvy China's consumer insights and trends unit Discovery, has been named regional cultural insights director and chief knowledge officer for China, effective immediately.

