consumer goods

Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands
Jun 11, 2020
Michael Hetherington

Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands

Managing the transition from short-term survival to long-term success

Duracell selects W+K as new agency of record
Nov 1, 2016
I-Hsien Sherwood

Duracell selects W+K as new agency of record

The decision comes just a week after Anomaly publicised the end of its two-year relationship with Duracell.

Pine-Sol targets YouTube users with 19 category-specific pre-roll spots
Sep 27, 2016
Ilyse Liffreing

Pine-Sol targets YouTube users with 19 category-specific pre-roll spots

In bid to expand perception, the brand and agency Critical Mass make clever use of Google data

On Facebook, 97% of brands still rely on organic reach: BBDO
Sep 13, 2016
Ilyse Liffreing

On Facebook, 97% of brands still rely on organic reach: BBDO

For years the social network has been telling advertisers they must pay to magnify their exposure, but most continue to resist.

More than buying razors: Why Unilever acquired Dollar Shave Club
Jul 26, 2016
Mudit Jaju

More than buying razors: Why Unilever acquired Dollar Shave Club

Unilever's billion dollar swoop for Dollar Shave Club isn't just about bringing a successful brand into its stable. It's a recognition that the CPG market may have changed for good.

Can agencies already under pressure survive continued delayed payments?
Jun 4, 2013
Emily Tan

Can agencies already under pressure survive continued delayed payments?

ASIA-PACIFIC – While agencies are fighting the extended payment terms forced on them by major consumer goods companies, publicly available data indicate that agencies have been enduring delayed payment terms since before the economic downturn.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia