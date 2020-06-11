consumer goods
Post-COVID marketing tips for CPG brands
Managing the transition from short-term survival to long-term success
Duracell selects W+K as new agency of record
The decision comes just a week after Anomaly publicised the end of its two-year relationship with Duracell.
Pine-Sol targets YouTube users with 19 category-specific pre-roll spots
In bid to expand perception, the brand and agency Critical Mass make clever use of Google data
On Facebook, 97% of brands still rely on organic reach: BBDO
For years the social network has been telling advertisers they must pay to magnify their exposure, but most continue to resist.
More than buying razors: Why Unilever acquired Dollar Shave Club
Unilever's billion dollar swoop for Dollar Shave Club isn't just about bringing a successful brand into its stable. It's a recognition that the CPG market may have changed for good.
Can agencies already under pressure survive continued delayed payments?
ASIA-PACIFIC – While agencies are fighting the extended payment terms forced on them by major consumer goods companies, publicly available data indicate that agencies have been enduring delayed payment terms since before the economic downturn.
