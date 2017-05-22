conflict
Should we stay or should we go? Five principles for brands when conflict arises
Brands must start by running through a checklist of questions related to how the emergence of the conflict impacts their ability to operate in market, says a VP at Ogilvy PR.
Programmatic conflict in China: Sociomantic points out kickback problem
Ivan Zhou from Sociomantic advocates for a 'right to audit' clause in programmatic contracts.
Programmatic conflict in China: Fugetech weighs in
FugeTech's founder and CEO, Wei Guo, says by now, the China market has accepted that conflicts of interest exist in programmatic. The remaining problems are reach and opacity.
Programmatic conflict in China: Hdtmedia's viewpoint on being a DSPAN
Clarence Zheng, CEO and founder of Hdtmedia, feels his company plays more of a 'stock broker' role than that of a real-estate agent that also owns property.
Programmatic conflict in China: iPinYou's point of view on PDB and RTB
The CEO and co-founder of iPinYou, Grace Huang, lists three rebuttals why being involved in both PDB and RTB is not a "conflict".
