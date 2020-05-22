competition

BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
May 22, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.

Amazon faces EU competition probe
Jul 19, 2019
Omar Oakes

Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.

Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Sep 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.

How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Aug 14, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.

Japan's future competitiveness: Castles made of sand?
Sep 6, 2017
Barry Lustig

Japanese marketers should revisit their fundamental assumptions about how they will compete and grow.

VIDEO: Biggest challenges to brand loyalty in China
Aug 25, 2017
Rick Boost

At Campaign's Brand Summit China in Shanghai, four marketing and advertising veterans weighed-in on overcoming the obstacles to building brand loyalty.

