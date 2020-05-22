competition
BBC Global News chief: It’s ‘unfair’ and ‘a bit immature’ for news industry to rely on Facebook & Google to save us
But Jim Egan says the big platforms have not been ‘sufficiently concerned’ so Australia’s new rules will be ‘highly significant’.
Amazon faces EU competition probe
Company's dual role as retailer and marketplace is being investigated.
Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.
How 6-year-olds in a Guangxi kindergarten re-interpreted Chevrolet's logo
Chevrolet's logo looked like a red cross, a crucifix or a sanitary napkin to many adults in China. A group of (much) younger ‘consumers’ helped change that.
Japan's future competitiveness: Castles made of sand?
Japanese marketers should revisit their fundamental assumptions about how they will compete and grow.
VIDEO: Biggest challenges to brand loyalty in China
At Campaign's Brand Summit China in Shanghai, four marketing and advertising veterans weighed-in on overcoming the obstacles to building brand loyalty.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins