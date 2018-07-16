Search
1 day ago
R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro
During the pandemic, the IPG-owned shop rapidly built what it calls a new online city concierge service for the Singapore transport company.
Jul 16, 2018
How Burger King used digital OOH to relaunch King Box
CASE STUDY: Burger King Singapore and Moove Media used a digital out of home campaign powered by IDOOH to target commuters with the relaunched King Box meal deal.
Apr 18, 2018
New taxi screens make ad-watching all but mandatory
OPINION: Moove Media risks creating resentment by making it harder for "captive" Singapore taxi passengers to opt out of advertising.
