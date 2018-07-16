comfortdelgro

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

R/GA drives creation of Zig app for ComfortDelGro

During the pandemic, the IPG-owned shop rapidly built what it calls a new online city concierge service for the Singapore transport company.

How Burger King used digital OOH to relaunch King Box
Jul 16, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

How Burger King used digital OOH to relaunch King Box

CASE STUDY: Burger King Singapore and Moove Media used a digital out of home campaign powered by IDOOH to target commuters with the relaunched King Box meal deal.

New taxi screens make ad-watching all but mandatory
Apr 18, 2018
Matthew Miller

New taxi screens make ad-watching all but mandatory

OPINION: Moove Media risks creating resentment by making it harder for "captive" Singapore taxi passengers to opt out of advertising.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

2 Spikes Grand Prix and special awards announced

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

5 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

6 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

7 How Hyundai Genesis responded when Tiger Woods crashed in one of its cars

Visa names new APAC head of marketing

8 Visa names new APAC head of marketing

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness award winners for 2021 revealed

10 Tangrams Strategy and Effectiveness award winners for 2021 revealed