Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.
The Asia-Pacific Power List returns today
Our list of the most influential and purposeful marketers in the region will be unveiled shortly.
APAC CMOs hunt for new help
EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Marketers are looking for new talent and diverse partners to help them convert marketing to sales, with creative agency relationships at risk, the newly-released R3 Campaign Asia-Pacific CMO Outlook reveals.
Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation
Accenture's survey includes insights from nearly 1,000 CMOs and more than 500 CEOs.
Nominate for Asia's first CMO Power List 2018
We are taking suggestions for Campaign's first Asia-wide CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region.
CMOs need to champion brand building
Not enough CMOs are setting the agenda in their business, despite the role being more complex and critical than ever, say David Phillips and Adrian Mills of Deloitte Australia.
