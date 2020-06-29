cmos

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Power List 2020: Asia-Pacific's 50 most influential and purposeful marketers

Presenting the complete list of Asia-Pacific’s brand marketing standouts, as chosen by the editorial team at Campaign Asia-Pacific.

The Asia-Pacific Power List returns today
Jun 29, 2020
Campaign Staff

The Asia-Pacific Power List returns today

Our list of the most influential and purposeful marketers in the region will be unveiled shortly.

APAC CMOs hunt for new help
Sep 11, 2019
Staff Reporters

APAC CMOs hunt for new help

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Marketers are looking for new talent and diverse partners to help them convert marketing to sales, with creative agency relationships at risk, the newly-released R3 Campaign Asia-Pacific CMO Outlook reveals.

Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation
Mar 29, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Study: Small percentage of CMOs are driving transformation

Accenture's survey includes insights from nearly 1,000 CMOs and more than 500 CEOs.

Nominate for Asia's first CMO Power List 2018
Nov 26, 2018
Olivia Parker

Nominate for Asia's first CMO Power List 2018

We are taking suggestions for Campaign's first Asia-wide CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region.

CMOs need to champion brand building
Sep 28, 2018
Faaez Samadi

CMOs need to champion brand building

Not enough CMOs are setting the agenda in their business, despite the role being more complex and critical than ever, say David Phillips and Adrian Mills of Deloitte Australia.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia