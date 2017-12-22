class
Class and gender are top DEI concerns for Asian journalists: AAJA
TOP OF THE CHARTS: 70% of journalists in Asia identified socio-economic status and class as the most important diversity issue for news media to focus on.
Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt
Co-CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific says to prepare
MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship
MarketingWorks provides client and agency professionals with hands-on experience in developing marketing plans and communications briefs, along with mentorship from senior marketing directors and agency leaders.
DATA POINTS: Defining China's emerging middle class
The "middle class" is America's favorite socioeconomic group, as well as China's. But the class-defining criteria are as different as cheese and butter. In the US, eight income-led factors define middle class, while in China, according to a ZenithOptimedia study, "middle class" is more of an attitudinal thing. For example, spending habits in the mainland are for outward-facing badges of success versus money spent on private education and kitchen refittings in the West.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins