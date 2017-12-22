class

Class and gender are top DEI concerns for Asian journalists: AAJA
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Class and gender are top DEI concerns for Asian journalists: AAJA

TOP OF THE CHARTS: 70% of journalists in Asia identified socio-economic status and class as the most important diversity issue for news media to focus on.

Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt
Dec 22, 2017
Rick Boost

Asia's middle-class is growing and you need to adapt

Co-CEO of Ogilvy & Mather Asia-Pacific says to prepare

MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship
Mar 3, 2014
Staff Reporters

MarketingWorks: Get hands-on experience under senior mentorship

MarketingWorks provides client and agency professionals with hands-on experience in developing marketing plans and communications briefs, along with mentorship from senior marketing directors and agency leaders.

DATA POINTS: Defining China's emerging middle class
Nov 25, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

DATA POINTS: Defining China's emerging middle class

The "middle class" is America's favorite socioeconomic group, as well as China's. But the class-defining criteria are as different as cheese and butter. In the US, eight income-led factors define middle class, while in China, according to a ZenithOptimedia study, "middle class" is more of an attitudinal thing. For example, spending habits in the mainland are for outward-facing badges of success versus money spent on private education and kitchen refittings in the West.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

1 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

4 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

5 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

6 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

How Shiseido created an integrated retail store experience in Hong Kong

7 How Shiseido created an integrated retail experience despite the pandemic

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

9 S4 Capital postpones 2021 results in surprise move because of PwC audit delay

Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion

10 Nielsen to sell to private equity for $16 billion