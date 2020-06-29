circleslife

Search
Jun 29, 2020
Circles.Life tries to sort out WFH bedlam with Emergency Wardrobe filters
From baby vomit to Dorito Dust, this tool wants users to be at least professionally "dressed" when their turn comes to speak up.
Jun 23, 2020
'Easiest telco ever' puts kids, grandparents in customer-service roles
Circles.Life recruits some new customer-service agents in a delightful and admirably clear campaign by The Secret Little Agency.
Feb 27, 2020
Public breakup ad turns out to be another Circles.Life stunt
The Daily Mail excitedly jumped on the breakup letter by a heartbroken Charlotte, who, it transpires, is a fictional character invented by Circles.Life. Well played.
Feb 21, 2020
Why is there a strange human-cat roaming Singapore?
EXCLUSIVE: If you think you've woken up in the middle of the movie 'Cats', you can thank/blame telco Circles.Life.
