cigarettes

'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
May 17, 2020
Arvind Hickman

'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products

An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.

'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris
Sep 11, 2018
Rick Boost

'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris

Salzman believes leaving Havas to be global head of comms for a tobacco company was the "chance of a lifetime". She might even convince you.

Indonesia urged to axe tobacco advertising
Oct 13, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Indonesia urged to axe tobacco advertising

SYDNEY — An Asia Pacific summit of anti-smoking campaigners has urged Indonesia to regulate its tobacco industry and cigarette advertising.

Nojorono Tobacco International hands Minak Djinggo creative account to JWT in Indonesia
Feb 22, 2010
Kenny Lim

Nojorono Tobacco International hands Minak Djinggo creative account to JWT in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Local cigarette manufacturer, Nojorono Tobacco International (NTI), has awarded the creative account for its Minak Djinggo brand of cigarettes to JWT in Indonesia following a three-way pitch.

Nojorono appoints Media Cubic for three cigarette brands in Indonesia
Oct 6, 2009
David Blecken

Nojorono appoints Media Cubic for three cigarette brands in Indonesia

JAKARTA - Indonesian cigarette producer Nojorono Tobacco has aligned its branding and media business with Media Cubic, a subsidiary of Dentsu Media, in the domestic market.

