cigarettes
'Big Tobacco' using COVID-19 messaging and influencers to market products
An analysis of social media and influencer posts found evidence of tobacco companies using #StayAtHome hashtags, creative and giveaways – including branded masks – to market e-cigarettes, vapes and heated tobacco products.
'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris
Salzman believes leaving Havas to be global head of comms for a tobacco company was the "chance of a lifetime". She might even convince you.
Indonesia urged to axe tobacco advertising
SYDNEY — An Asia Pacific summit of anti-smoking campaigners has urged Indonesia to regulate its tobacco industry and cigarette advertising.
Nojorono Tobacco International hands Minak Djinggo creative account to JWT in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Local cigarette manufacturer, Nojorono Tobacco International (NTI), has awarded the creative account for its Minak Djinggo brand of cigarettes to JWT in Indonesia following a three-way pitch.
Nojorono appoints Media Cubic for three cigarette brands in Indonesia
JAKARTA - Indonesian cigarette producer Nojorono Tobacco has aligned its branding and media business with Media Cubic, a subsidiary of Dentsu Media, in the domestic market.
