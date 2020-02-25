chrome
The purge of the third-party cookie: 10 implications for marketers
From targeting to consolidation to measurement, Havas Group India's head of data and analytics lays out how the ad industry will be impacted by the end of cookies.
In pursuit of premium video ad budgets, Google is cleaning up its act
The crack down on 'disruptive' video ads is as much about positioning YouTube as a premium video ad platform as it is about delivering a better user experience.
Google Chrome to punish sites that host 'disruptive' video ads
YouTube will also be reviewed for compliance as part of Google's crackdown on 'intrusive' ads that appear in short-form video.
Without cookies, what are the targeting options for advertisers in APAC?
SOUNDING BOARD: Online IDs, panel-based attribution, browser segmented-audiences, contextual targeting—there's a handful of solutions being touted as the answer to cookies' imminent demise.
Is a cookie-less future a concern in mobile-heavy Asia?
SOUNDING BOARD: Google's plan to kill third-party cookies in Chrome within two years has sent shockwaves in the industry, but does APAC's heavy mobile share put it in a position of strength?
Google's two-year cookie deadline: are advertisers ready to change?
Marketers know the days of using trackers for third-party data are coming to an end, but only a minority report confidence in using their own first-party data. And what technologies will replace cookies in browsers such as Chrome?
