cheryl goh

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab

After solidifying the Grab brand following the acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian business, Goh's marketing and communication skills were put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebrands don’t have to be perfect to succeed
Mar 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Rebrands don’t have to be perfect to succeed

Grab's CMO Cheryl Goh told Campaign360 the brand's unicorn story.

GrabTaxi rebrands to Grab, makes brand loyalty a priority
Jan 28, 2016
Gabey Goh

GrabTaxi rebrands to Grab, makes brand loyalty a priority

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform GrabTaxi has rebranded to Grab, in line with its expanded product vision and mission.

