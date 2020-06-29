Search
cheryl goh
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Cheryl Goh, Grab
After solidifying the Grab brand following the acquisition of Uber's Southeast Asian business, Goh's marketing and communication skills were put to the test by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mar 5, 2019
Rebrands don’t have to be perfect to succeed
Grab's CMO Cheryl Goh told Campaign360 the brand's unicorn story.
Jan 28, 2016
GrabTaxi rebrands to Grab, makes brand loyalty a priority
SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform GrabTaxi has rebranded to Grab, in line with its expanded product vision and mission.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins