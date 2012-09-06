Search
3 days ago
Dentsu China appoints new CGOs for Media and Merkle
Former IPG Mediabrands China MD Alex Tan joins Dentsu as Media CGO and Richard Wu from Charoen Pokphand Group moves to Merkle in the same role.
Sep 6, 2012
CP Foods creates marketing challenge for Singapore undergraduates
SINGAPORE - Food brand CP Foods, multinational conglomerate under the Charoen Pokphand Group, is inviting undergraduates in Singapore to submit a marketing communication plan for the brand.
