Weixin Channels: The next point of growth for WeChat marketing in China
21 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Weixin Channels: The next point of growth for WeChat marketing in China

CHINESE PLATFORM SPOTLIGHT: Tencent's video-sharing platform within WeChat may be a latecomer in the Chinese market, but it offers marketers specific capabilities and large potential reach.

Ward Platt promoted to COO of FIC, Zubin Gandevia is president for APAC
Jun 13, 2013
Emily Tan

Ward Platt promoted to COO of FIC, Zubin Gandevia is president for APAC

GLOBAL - Ward Platt has been promoted to the post of chief operating officer for Fox International Channels (FIC) and CEO of the unit’s National Geographic Channels International (NGCI) from his previous post as president of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East for FIC.

Monetising social media with brand partnerships: CASBAA
Nov 1, 2012
Emily Tan

Monetising social media with brand partnerships: CASBAA

HONG KONG - The legions of fans following programmes like "Touch" and "Horizons" on social media can be used as audience numbers to generate advertising revenue for pay-TV channels, according to panel discussions and case studies shared at the 2012 CASBAA Convention taking place here this week.

Singapore's MediaCorp to offer its channels online for free
Jun 22, 2011
Staff Reporters

Singapore's MediaCorp to offer its channels online for free

SINGAPORE - National broadcaster MediaCorp is set to stream its seven free-to-air channels online free of charge. The move will take place over the next year.

Astro ramps up HD and sports channels
Sep 24, 2010
Unknown Unknown

Astro ramps up HD and sports channels

KUALA LUMPUR – Astro will add three high definition channels and six Commonwealth Games channels on 1 and 3 October respectively.

Fox International appoints new heads for China and Thailand
Sep 1, 2010
Jane Leung

Fox International appoints new heads for China and Thailand

REGIONAL - Fox International Channels (FIC) has appointed Edwina Ngao (pictured right) as VP and territory head for Mainland China and Byrd Bunnag (left) as territory head for Thailand.

