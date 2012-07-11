chair

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as CEO Neil Munn exits
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China and Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore part of board.

Eugene Cheong, Chris Thomas and Morihiro Harano to chair at Spikes Asia 2012
Jul 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

ASIA-PACIFIC - Regional creative advertising and communications festival Spikes Asia has appointed Eugene Cheong as Craft jury president, Chris Thomas as Creative Effectiveness jury president and Morihiro Harano as Digital and Mobile jury president.

