Search
census
1 day ago
What gets measured matters: global inclusion census must be just the start
More than 100 organisations have come together behind the first-ever global diversity, equality and inclusion census of the marketing industry. The WFA’s Camelia Cristache and Will Gilroy explain the size and importance of the initiative.
May 29, 2013
City-building simulation game uses Australian census data
SYDNEY - Through Leo Burnett Sydney, the Australia Bureau of Statistics is seeking to highlight the importance of its work with a mobile city-building game based on real census data.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins