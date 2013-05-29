census

What gets measured matters: global inclusion census must be just the start
Camilia Cristache

More than 100 organisations have come together behind the first-ever global diversity, equality and inclusion census of the marketing industry. The WFA’s Camelia Cristache and Will Gilroy explain the size and importance of the initiative.

City-building simulation game uses Australian census data
May 29, 2013
Matthew Miller

SYDNEY - Through Leo Burnett Sydney, the Australia Bureau of Statistics is seeking to highlight the importance of its work with a mobile city-building game based on real census data.

