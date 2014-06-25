Search
Jun 25, 2014
Cambodia's Cellcard aims for hearts with 7-minute film
CAMBODIA - With ad agency Phibious, Cambodian mobile-network provider Cellcard launched an ambitious film to connect with its customers through a gritty family story.
