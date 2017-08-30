Search
cats
1 day ago
The catsumer journey: Branding lessons learned on an unfamiliar aisle
An attempt to find the perfect nosh for a new feline arrival provided some wider lessons on branding.
Aug 30, 2017
The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat
Havas Group's head of performance planning retells a very modern tale of media effectiveness.
Mar 2, 2015
Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.
Jun 23, 2010
Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs
Bayer Australia is promoting its Advocate, an all-in-one parasite protection for pets, with the help of a few tough animals.
