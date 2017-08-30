cats

The catsumer journey: Branding lessons learned on an unfamiliar aisle
1 day ago
Rob Allen

The catsumer journey: Branding lessons learned on an unfamiliar aisle

An attempt to find the perfect nosh for a new feline arrival provided some wider lessons on branding.

The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat
Aug 30, 2017
Aidan Mark

The performance planner's guide to finding a lost cat

Havas Group's head of performance planning retells a very modern tale of media effectiveness.

Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love
Mar 2, 2015
Li Mei Foong

Pet care: Doting owners splash out to show love

As baby-shy Asian couples increasingly turn their furry friends into ‘substitute children’, the pet-care industry is booming with innovative ways to empty their wallets.

Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs
Jun 23, 2010
Jane Leung

Bayer Australia’s Advocate are making parasites run from tough cats and dogs

Bayer Australia is promoting its Advocate, an all-in-one parasite protection for pets, with the help of a few tough animals.

