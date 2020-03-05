Search
castingasia
Mar 5, 2020
AnyMind creates influencer DTC offering
The tech company also intends to use a fresh capital injection to expand its digital-out-of-home offering beyond Thailand.
Nov 20, 2019
CastingAsia launches Tokyo influencer network
The launch of a Tokyo influencer network comes in response to growing marketing demand in Japan ahead of the 2020 Olympics.
Sep 26, 2019
CastingAsia adds CPC and CPA models to influencer platform
Move aims to give marketers additional control over influencer-marketing campaigns.
Jan 12, 2018
Newly-minted AnyMind Group talks IPO plan and more acquisitions
New business structure allows company to scale into other industries and expand, says the company's top management.
Jan 11, 2018
AdAsia restructures, adds recruitment tech
New parent company AnyMind Group will house AdAsia, CastingAsia and the newly setup recruitment platform TalentMind.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins