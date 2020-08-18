caroline hsu
Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
Ambitious and results-driven, Hsu revels in big challenges and knows how to close a deal.
Hoffman Agency names APAC MD
Caroline Hsu has client-side experience with Appier, Google, TomTom Asia and BenQ.
Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier
ASIA-PACIFIC – Marketers’ over-excitement around mobile in Asia risks missing out important parts of the customer journey, according to a study by Appier, a Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI) services company.
Appier hires former Google exec, secures funding for R&D and expansion
TAIPEI - Appier, a Taiwan-based ad-tech startup positioning itself as an 'artificial intelligence' (AI) company, is furthering its expansion by hiring Caroline Hsu (许佳龄) from Google as chief marketing officer while also closing US$23 million in Series B funding.
