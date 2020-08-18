caroline hsu

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency

Ambitious and results-driven, Hsu revels in big challenges and knows how to close a deal.

Hoffman Agency names APAC MD
May 23, 2017
Matthew Miller

Hoffman Agency names APAC MD

Caroline Hsu has client-side experience with Appier, Google, TomTom Asia and BenQ.

Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier
Apr 8, 2016
David Blecken

Don't dismiss the PC when marketing in a 'post-mobile' world: Appier

ASIA-PACIFIC – Marketers’ over-excitement around mobile in Asia risks missing out important parts of the customer journey, according to a study by Appier, a Taiwanese artificial intelligence (AI) services company.

Appier hires former Google exec, secures funding for R&D and expansion
Nov 3, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Appier hires former Google exec, secures funding for R&D and expansion

TAIPEI - Appier, a Taiwan-based ad-tech startup positioning itself as an 'artificial intelligence' (AI) company, is furthering its expansion by hiring Caroline Hsu (许佳龄) from Google as chief marketing officer while also closing US$23 million in Series B funding.

