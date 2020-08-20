bytedance

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?

TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?
3 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?

Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
Aug 20, 2020
Ben Londesbrough

TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms

'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
Aug 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
Aug 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?

SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia