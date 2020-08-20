bytedance
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil
Mayer tells employees that TikTok's political pressures across the world have altered the role he signed up for.
Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies
TikTok is hoping to gain the favour of agency holding groups as it looks to nurture a portfolio of loyal backers in the face of corporate and political challenges. But are agencies on board?
TikTok to sue US government: What do social-media users think?
Commentators have pointed out that TikTok's lawsuit against a potential ban in the US jars with China's closed internet ecosystem; while Chinese netizens believe TikTok has been too slow to react.
TikTok launches global ad campaign as Donald Trump's deadline looms
'It starts on TikTok' has launched in US and will run in other markets such as Southeast Asia from September.
ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India
India's biggest telco, which has raised US$20 billion in capital in recent months from firms including Facebook and Google, is reportedly eyeing an investment in embattled TikTok.
Should brands rethink their TikTok strategy?
SOUNDING BOARD: As uncertainty and confusion dominate headlines about TikTok’s future, we ask industry experts if this could mean a shift in strategy for brands.
